This weekend only: Post Independent’s Music on the Mountain Photo Contest!

Got weekend plans?

The Post Independent’s team is ready to party on Saturday, July 20, at the Music on the Mountain, featuring the local cover band Poser!

The annual summer series, hosted by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, offers tons of fun for the whole family with free gondola rides starting at 4 p.m. in exchange for a canned food item to be donated to the Lift-Up community food pantry. The Post Independent team will be at its booth at 5 p.m.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent is proud to be one of the sponsors of this mountain-top event, and this year we want you to share your best moments at the Music on the Mountain with us.

Instagram Photo Contest

The 2019 Post Independent’s Music on the Mountain Photo Contest will choose the coolest photo taken during this Saturday’s event. The winner gets to take home two tickets for either The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park or the Iron Mountain Hot Springs.

How to participate:

1 – Follow the Post Independent page on Instagram (@glenwoodspringspi)

2 – Post your photo having fun at the Music on the Mountain event

3 – Use the hashtag #postsnaps in the description

It’s that easy.

If you have any questions, please reach out to us on Instagram, or in person. Our team will be at the event ready to help, chat or take a photo for you.

We hope to see you there.