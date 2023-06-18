This year’s Strawberry Shortcut races see nearly 450 runners, walkers

Strawberry Shortcut runners cross the footbridge at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs on Sunday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The 46th annual Strawberry Shortcut races took place on Sunday morning with 441 runners and walkers taking to the streets and trails around Glenwood Springs.

In three separate events, distances of 10 kilometers, 5K and a 1-mile fun run were on the menu to provide a manageable journey for everyone from the fittest runners to the weekend warriors. Each race started and finished in the heart of Glenwood at Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue.

To get the sunny morning jump started at 7:30 a.m., 78 10K (6.2 miles) runners were led to the finish line by Egor Gavrilov with a time of 35 minutes, 26 seconds. Patrick Cade (35:33) and Vaughn Janucia (37:03) rounded out the top three overall.

For the ladies in the 10K run, former University of California, Berkeley standout Brie Oakley clocked a time of 40:28 to land high atop the women’s podium. Oakley specialized in the 5K during her tenure with the Cal Golden Bears, and says she is gradually stepping up to the longer distances.

A Strawberry Shortcut participant competes in the 1-mile fun run at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs on Sunday. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“The 10K is a bit long for me, but I have entered some half marathons coming up, so I am gradually working my way up in the longer distances,” said Oakley, who holds the second fastest time among U.S. females in the 2-mile distance.

Second place was Anna Gavrilova with a time of 42:16. She was followed by Kayla Toews of New Castle, who crossed the finish line at a respectable 43:43.

For the 5K (3.1 miles), 198 participants lined up at the start, with Blake Bullard of the Dallas Southlake Carroll cross country team recording a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds to claim the winner’s crown. Caden Leonard (16:52) and Alex Severson (16:53) rounded out the top three overall.

Bullard, Leonard and Severson are all members of the Southlake Carroll cross country team, who are in Glenwood Springs for a two-week high altitude training camp hosted by Rick, Josh and Jenny Chavez. Southlake Carroll is one of the top high school cross country programs in the U.S.

Southlake Carroll swept the top three places in the women’s portion of the 5K, also with senior to be Alexandra Walsh hitting the finish tape at 18:46. Teammates Vanessa Vezgra (20:09) and Sarayu Veluri (20:29) were just behind Walsh.

With the number of participants noticeably up from last year’s Shortcut, race director Mike Kishimoto and his top lieutenant Abbey Ehlers were more than thrilled with this year’s version of Glenwood’s oldest running tradition.

A Strawberry Shortcut runner high fives an event worker during the 1-mile fun run in Glenwood Springs on Sunday. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“I would say that the Shortcut is definitely back,” Kishimoto said with a smile as big as the Sequoias.

Bill Deter, from the Bank of Colorado, which has sponsored the event each year of its existence, echoed similar sentiments.

“This is such a community event and a big part of the Strawberry Days tradition,” Deter said. “So many people, from all of the race sponsors to the numerous volunteers, make this possible. The town comes together for this weekend and the Shortcut will continue to be a big part of it.”

The 5K and 1-mile were run in honor of longtime local runners Bob Willey and Nancy Reinisch. They will never be forgotten and their spirits live on.

Once again this year, proceeds from the Shortcut races were donated to the Western region of the Special Olympics of Colorado organization.

For complete overall and age group Shortcut results, including the 1-mile fun run, go to strawberryshortcut.org.