Three celebrations in one Fourth of July weekend? It’s possible in Garfield County

Independence Day celebrations in Garfield County will be firing up an abundance of fun, even with a fireworks ban.

This year, the three municipalities — Rifle, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs — will have their celebrations at different times, making it possible to attend all three, starting with Rifle on July 3, Carbondale during the day on July 4 and Glenwood Springs in the evening.

RIFLE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Rifle’s Independence Day celebration will be firing up first with a fireworks display Sunday.

The Rifle fireworks display will be the only fireworks allowed in Garfield County this year and will start a day before celebrations in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

Festivities in Rifle are slated to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Metro Park, 1718 Railroad Ave. Pool admission will be discounted to $3 for the whole day, and tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the city website. Tickets purchased at the window will be limited in availability.

Other activities include a dunk tank, bounce house, bubble tower, inflatable slip and slide and food trucks.

Later in the evening, The Symphony in the Valley’s Noodle Soup ensemble will start a concert at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Park Amphitheater, 300 W. Fifth St., and the whole Symphony in the Valley will play a patriotic concert at 8 p.m.

The music can be heard through the park from the city PA system and food vendors serving dinner. The water spray pad will also be open late until 8:30 p.m., allowing families and children to cool off until right before sunset.

The city of Rifle and the Colorado River Fire & Rescue have been working together to prepare for a fireworks display.

“We’ve been working through the last couple months in preparation for the fireworks show,” Colorado River Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Orrin Moon said.

The collaboration has taken many preventive measures to insure safety, including: removing all dry brush and dry grass in the area, using low-shooting fireworks and wetting the grass the day of the event.

“One of the reasons the city is doing the fireworks display is to deter people from wanting to shoot their own fireworks off,” Moon said.

This will be the only fireworks show allowed in the county and therefore is expected to have high attendance. Ample parking will be available in all city lots, Rifle Middle School and the fairgrounds. According to a Rifle city news release, alternate routes to leave the area include Whiteriver Avenue, U.S. Highway 6 and 16th Street to the Colorado Highway 13 bypass.

No alcohol will be allowed in either Rifle park.

If the weather causes the fireworks show to be canceled, notifications will be posted around town and information will be available on the city website, and social media.

Visit http://www.rifleco.org for more information.

TOWN OF CARBONDALE FOURTH OF JULY

The town of Carbondale will be celebrating the Fourth of July with tradition and safety, while keeping activities kid and family friendly.

Carbondale will kick off with its 42nd annual Kids Parade and continue with a pool party to celebrate the passing of the bond for a new pool.

“I’m just super happy we’re getting back to some of our traditions. It’s a great way to celebrate our independence,” Carbondale Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger said.

The kids parade will go from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. moving from Main Street to Sopris Park and will end with free watermelon and ice cream and a concert on the north end of the park so the people in the pool can enjoy the music, according to Brendlinger.

“Our parade will probably go rain or shine,” Brendlinger said.

The parade will feature kids in different groups of action, including walking, skipping or riding things like bikes and skateboards or even motorized rides.

Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes, decorate their parade ride and showcase any personal interests that can be displayed in a parade.

The John M. Fleet Community Pool will be discounted for all at the local’s rate of $5 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A discounted local rate of $5 will be offered to everyone for pool entry.

Other kidcentric activities will be a Watermelon Relay Race at noon, a Coin Dive Hunt at 1 p.m. and a Rubber Ducky Race at 2 p.m.

Visit carbondalerec.com or call 970-510-1290 for more information.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS’ FOURTH OF JULY LASER SHOW

Instead of lighting the sky with a fireworks show, Glenwood Springs will be featuring a laser show for the Independence Day celebration at Two Rivers Park.

Due to ongoing drought, Glenwood Springs is offering an assortment of activities on Monday, July 4. Festivities will go from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and will include: face painting, bounce houses, food vendors, lawn games, live entertainment and even some excitement for the thrill seekers with ax throwing.

There will be two bands, with Hwy 82 playing from 6-7 p.m. and Damian Smith and the True Story Band from 7:30-9 p.m.

The laser show will start at 9 p.m.

The laser show this year will be different from laser shows in the past, according to Glenwood Springs Recreation Manager Steve Frederick.

“It’s going to be a fun day and is an excellent way to join your community, have some fun and share your red, white, and blue,” Frederick said. “With food, music, activities and friends, this is a community event you don’t want to miss.”

Parking will be limited and alternative transportation is recommended. The closest rows of parking will be reserved for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) parking only.

The city states that for safety purposes, fireworks, pets, smoking, firearms/weapons of any kind, glass containers and soliciting are strictly prohibited and security will be enforced.

Visit here for more information.