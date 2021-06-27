Three debris slides reported Sunday, extending Glenwood Springs water restrictions

Glenwood Springs water use restrictions are extended until Wednesday morning as a result of the additional rainfall and debris flows.

That means no exterior water, including lawn watering, washing cars and filling pools. Users should also limit indoor water use until 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.

The city’s drinking water intake system is working overtime to syphon out debris that was deposited into the city’s water source upstream of the intake, which reduces the city’s drinking water capacity, cite source here.

The water intake that draws water out of No Name Creek falls directly under the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

By removing the pollutants at the intake location, the city is able to send cleaner water to the water treatment plant.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes asked residents to act as if it’s wintertime when drinking water usage totals around 1 millions gallons per day.

In the summertime months, that usage quadruples to 4.1 million gallons per day.

“We really need our residents to go back to using 1 million gallons per day,” Godes said during a live video update on the city’s Facebook page.

“But we really need your help conserving water while we vet our tanks filled back for critical water flows, like fighting fires, and to ensure we all have water or access for daily activities. If we don’t stop outside irrigation, just for this short time, we’ll burn through that capacity in a little over a day.”

Wasting water is prohibited by city code and under the current water restrictions is punishable by a $50 fine for the first offense, a $100 fine for the second offense and a $250 fine for the third offense, with fine amounts graduating for each following offense.

“Consumers shall prevent unnecessary waste of water and shall keep all water outlets closed when not in actual use,” city code states.

“Hydrants, urinals, water closets, bathtubs and other openings must not be left running for any purpose other than the use for which they were intended, and all such fixtures must be kept in good repair. The escape of water from the premises upon which water is being utilized shall be prima facie evidence of wasting water.”

The city is authorized to issue a fine for violating the wasting water rule during a water shortage via emergency ordinance, which went into effect as soon as the city determined the need for water restrictions on Saturday.

