Three fall fests to choose from in Roaring Fork Valley this weekend

Courtesy photos from Glenwood caverns Adventure Park

October (or Oktober) is not just a time for spooks and scares, it’s also a great time to enjoy fall colors, the local harvest, pretzels and beer.

There are two big October/Oktober celebrations in Glenwood Springs this weekend, and a harvest happy Farm Fest in Carbondale.

In Glenwood Springs, you can enjoy Oktoberfest or Octoberfest, but both are on top of a mountain with a nice view and give you a chance to get one last glance of the fall foliage.

Octoberfest at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

This will be the last weekend to celebrate Octoberfest at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park atop Iron Mountain. Be sure to sip some apple cider before you get your polka on, or chuckle while you do the chicken dance.

“We’re excited to kick off the last weekend of the event and build upon the energy from the last two weekends with activities like the stein-holding competition, ax throwing and face painting — all of which are included with park admission,” said Kate Henion, marketing and sales manager at the Adventure Park.

Festive food and drinks are being served in the German-style beer garden with bratwurst, giant pretzels with cheese, potato pancakes and even a candied kielbasa.

Beer will obviously be on the menu, too.

Buy tickets and see food option here

Oktoberfest at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort

The Kirstie Ennis Foundation will be holding their annual Oktoberfest fundraiser at Sunlight, with all proceeds going to The Kirstie Ennis Foundation.

“We are happy to host it again for the second year,” said Troy Hawks, marketing director for Sunlight. “Certainly happy to see it and hopefully many years to come.”

Hawks said that the fall colors are still nice and strong up at Sunlight and that it’s a perfect time to head up the mountain. There will be multiple local breweries and a few bands.

There will be a shuttle that will be heading from the Sunlight Ski and Bike Shop at 309 Ninth St. to the Sunlight Mountain resort that will start taking people up as early as 10:30 a.m. and will go until 8 p.m.

The music will not end until 8 p.m. so be sure not to miss the last shuttle down, or call ahead to confirm the final shuttle down. The number for the shuttle is the Sunlight shop number 970-945-9425

“We’re excited to see some of our old friends,” Hawks said. “This does support a good cause. Kirstie does a lot of good work for the community and beyond the community.”

The Kirstie Ennis Foundation’s mission is to inspire individuals to stubbornly climb the mountain in front of them, according to their actual mission statement.

The foundation works to connect people in underserved communities with new and recycled medical equipment, work with recreational therapy and partner with organizations with similar missions.

Bands playing will be:

Peach Street Revival 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m.

Whiskey Stomp 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Brother Dege 4-6p.m.

The Polish Ambassador 6:30-8 p.m.

If you go… What: Oktoberfest When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 15 Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort 10901 County Road 117 Cost: $75

To buy tickets or find more information click here

Farm Fest in Carbondale

Carbondale has replaced Octoberfest in order to celebrate the local harvest and local food with this year’s inaugural Farm Fest from Oct.14-16.

“Farm Fest will have the feel of Carbondale’s signature events, such as First Friday,” said Andrea Stewart, Executive Director of Carbondale Tourism in a press release.

Promoting eating locally and healthily with the participation of Carbondale’s restaurant community, some fun farm activities, ranch tours and an evening farmers market downtown.

“There will be a downtown night farmers market with live music, our restaurant community will be showcasing local ingredients on their menus and farms and ranches will open their doors to the community,” she said.

The event is all weekend long, Starting Friday Oct. 14 and ending Sunday Oct. 16.

If you go… What: Farm Fest When: 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 14 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 15 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 Where: Carbondale Cost: $200

Buy tickets and see full schedule here