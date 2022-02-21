Three Garfield County students earn congressional military service academy nominations
Three Garfield County high school seniors join 12 other students from across the Third Congressional District in being nominated by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to attend U.S. service academies.
Nominees for the Class of 2026 include Glenwood Springs High School’s Ella Johnson and Ray Rosenmerkel, both for the United States Air Force Academy, and Rifle High School’s Brandon Fletchall for the United States Naval Academy.
“The 15 students I nominated to the U.S. service academies are some of the Third District’s best and brightest,” Boebert said in a recent news release announcing this year’s nominees. “I am inspired by their commitment to using their academic strengths, leadership potential, and unique talents in the service of our country.”
Each year, the Third District representative initiates a competitive process to receive academy nominations based on academic strength, leadership potential and extracurricular involvement. The process also involves an interview before academy nomination boards comprised of area veterans, some of whom graduated from the U.S. service academies themselves, the release states.
United States Air Force Academy
Joseph Clark, Aspen
Jillian Carlson, Delta
Mason Dibble, Grand Junction
Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs
Raymond Rosenmerkel, Glenwood Springs
United States Naval Academy
Brandon Fletchall, Rifle
Brooks Hudson, Crested Butte
Camille Johnson, Wolcott
Connor Sehnert, Mancos
Zane Zachary, Aspen
United States Military Academy – West Point
Kendall Harrington, Steamboat Springs
Alfonso Lorenzo, Pueblo
David Morehouse, Pagosa Springs
Shea Pepin, Steamboat Springs
Bowden Tumminello, Steamboat Springs
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations for an appointment. No students from Colorado’s Third District applied for a nomination to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Applications for the next round of nominations in fall of 2023 will open on July 5. The deadline to apply is Oct. 14, 2022.
