Three Garfield County students earn congressional military service academy nominations

Three Garfield County high school seniors join 12 other students from across the Third Congressional District in being nominated by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to attend U.S. service academies.

Glenwood Springs High School senior cross country and track runner Ella Johnson has committed to attend the Air Force Academy.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Nominees for the Class of 2026 include Glenwood Springs High School’s Ella Johnson and Ray Rosenmerkel, both for the United States Air Force Academy, and Rifle High School’s Brandon Fletchall for the United States Naval Academy.

“The 15 students I nominated to the U.S. service academies are some of the Third District’s best and brightest,” Boebert said in a recent news release announcing this year’s nominees. “I am inspired by their commitment to using their academic strengths, leadership potential, and unique talents in the service of our country.”

Glenwood Springs High School senior Ray Rosenmerkel (middle) and other members of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force Junior ROTC stand in front of veterans during the school's Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11, 2021.

Each year, the Third District representative initiates a competitive process to receive academy nominations based on academic strength, leadership potential and extracurricular involvement. The process also involves an interview before academy nomination boards comprised of area veterans, some of whom graduated from the U.S. service academies themselves, the release states.

This year’s academy nominees United States Air Force Academy Joseph Clark, Aspen Jillian Carlson, Delta Mason Dibble, Grand Junction Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs Raymond Rosenmerkel, Glenwood Springs United States Naval Academy Brandon Fletchall, Rifle Brooks Hudson, Crested Butte Camille Johnson, Wolcott Connor Sehnert, Mancos Zane Zachary, Aspen United States Military Academy – West Point Kendall Harrington, Steamboat Springs Alfonso Lorenzo, Pueblo David Morehouse, Pagosa Springs Shea Pepin, Steamboat Springs Bowden Tumminello, Steamboat Springs

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations for an appointment. No students from Colorado’s Third District applied for a nomination to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Applications for the next round of nominations in fall of 2023 will open on July 5. The deadline to apply is Oct. 14, 2022.