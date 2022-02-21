 Three Garfield County students earn congressional military service academy nominations | PostIndependent.com
Three Garfield County students earn congressional military service academy nominations

Staff Report
  

Three Garfield County high school seniors join 12 other students from across the Third Congressional District in being nominated by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to attend U.S. service academies.

Glenwood Springs High School senior cross country and track runner Ella Johnson has committed to attend the Air Force Academy.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Nominees for the Class of 2026 include Glenwood Springs High School’s Ella Johnson and Ray Rosenmerkel, both for the United States Air Force Academy, and Rifle High School’s Brandon Fletchall for the United States Naval Academy.

“The 15 students I nominated to the U.S. service academies are some of the Third District’s best and brightest,” Boebert said in a recent news release announcing this year’s nominees. “I am inspired by their commitment to using their academic strengths, leadership potential, and unique talents in the service of our country.”

Glenwood Springs High School senior Ray Rosenmerkel (middle) and other members of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force Junior ROTC stand in front of veterans during the school's Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11, 2021.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Each year, the Third District representative initiates a competitive process to receive academy nominations based on academic strength, leadership potential and extracurricular involvement. The process also involves an interview before academy nomination boards comprised of area veterans, some of whom graduated from the U.S. service academies themselves, the release states.

This year’s academy nominees

United States Air Force Academy

Joseph Clark, Aspen

Jillian Carlson, Delta

Mason Dibble, Grand Junction

Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs

Raymond Rosenmerkel, Glenwood Springs

United States Naval Academy

Brandon Fletchall, Rifle

Brooks Hudson, Crested Butte

Camille Johnson, Wolcott

Connor Sehnert, Mancos

Zane Zachary, Aspen

United States Military Academy – West Point

Kendall Harrington, Steamboat Springs

Alfonso Lorenzo, Pueblo

David Morehouse, Pagosa Springs

Shea Pepin, Steamboat Springs

Bowden Tumminello, Steamboat Springs

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations for an appointment. No students from Colorado’s Third District applied for a nomination to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Applications for the next round of nominations in fall of 2023 will open on July 5. The deadline to apply is Oct. 14, 2022.

Education
