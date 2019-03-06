Three Glenwood Springs students selected for the Colorado All-State band

Glenwood Springs High School seniors Bryce Risner and Isabella Nevin, and sophomore Julia Mulhall have been selected to participate in the Colorado All-State Band.

The All-State Band is comprised of 108 students representing 45 Colorado schools. The students were selected based on an audition that included a prepared piece, scales, and sight-reading.

Participants will undergo a robust practice schedule for two days, then perform a concert on Saturday, March 30, at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley. The Colorado All-State Band is hosted by the University of Northern Colorado. Various performances by the UNC musicians are a part of the weekend festival for the All-State musicians.