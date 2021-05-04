Three Mile Creek confluence project falls short in grant funding

Glenwood Springs City Council will discuss how to proceed with a major funding shortfall for the Three Mile Creek Confluence project, which came up nearly two-thirds short of the $631,771 estimated cost.

The work most important to the health of the riparian ecosystem was estimated to cost $113,559, which includes restoration revegetation, plantings and irrigation. In total, the project is short $391,021.

Last fall, the city applied for three grants—two from the Colorado Water Conservation Board and one from the U.S. National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“We were successful with the two CWCB applications ultimately receiving a total award of $190,000, the maximum permitted via grant funding stipulations and the city’s matching funds,” the meeting documents state.

The city is also contributing $35,000 from the city manager’s discretionary funds and $25,750 in-kind volunteer and professional services.

The grant award amount will cover about 38 percent of the estimated total project costs.

City staff is recommending that the city bid out the project, as per grant award and the total project.

“This will help us understand real construction costs and determine the current shortfall in full completion,” meeting documents state.

After that, the city can determine their options to fully fund the project or not.

“Regardless, construction activities are anticipated for early 2022,” documents state.

