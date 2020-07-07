Three people die in crash near Silt on Monday night

A two-vehicle crash in which three people died Monday night on Highway 6 near Silt is under investigation.

Colorado River Fire Rescue and Colorado State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck at approximately 9:51 p.m. Monday near mile marker 100 on Highway 6.

“We had three calls within 8 minutes, and one of them was a multiple fatal accident at Highway 6 and Davis Point,” CRFR Chief Randy Callahan said. “Both cars were on fire when we arrived.”

CSP are investigating the accident, which involved a 2014 Dodge pickup and 1990 Ford pickup.

Two occupants of the Ford and one in the Dodge died. The victims’ identities were not available as of Tuesday morning.

The road remained closed until sometime after midnight.

Callahan said he wanted to thank Glenwood Springs Fire Department, who covered CRFR stations and calls while they were on scene.

kmills@postindependent.com