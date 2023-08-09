Three seats open for Garfield Re-2 School board

Garfield School District No. Re-2 will have three school board seats up for election as part of the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The following seats will be up for four-year terms

Director B (currently held by Jason Shoup) is generally described as Rifle east of Whiteriver Ave. and Highway 13 containing a significant portion of Highland East neighborhood, continuing to the western town limits of Silt

Director C (currently held by Christina Maness) is generally described as south Rifle including the neighborhoods of Cottonwood Springs and part of Highlands East

Director D (currently held by Dawn Everidge) is generally described as, the Town of Silt and unincorporated Garfield County south and east of Silt to New Castle town limits.

A candidate for the office of school director must be a resident of the school district and a registered voter of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the director district which will be represented. Candidates must be 18 years or older by the date of the election and a citizen of the United States. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.

If you are interested in running for the Garfield Re-2 School Board, you may pick up a nomination petition beginning Aug. 9, 2023 from Sharon Donohoue at the Garfield Re-2 District Office, 839 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle, CO, Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday’s are 8 a.m. to noon. Candidates must obtain at least 50 signatures of registered voters residing within the Garfield Re-2 School District boundaries.

Completed petitions shall be submitted to Sharon Donohoue no later than noon on Sept. 1.

If you are unsure about which district you live in, please go to the School Board section of the Garfield Re-2 website at http://www.garfieldre2.net or call Sharon Donohoue at 970-665-7605.