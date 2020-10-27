Three units damaged in Glenwood Springs apartment building fire

Three residences in the Glenwood Green Apartments were damaged and no injuries reported in a fire Monday evening in Glenwood Springs.

“Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it could spread to additional units,” a news release from the city of Glenwood Springs reported Tuesday. “Overhaul operations continued well into the evening hours.”

The initial call for the fire came in at 5:25 p.m. No one was in the units at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation by the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team, according to the release.

Two units “sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.” The third unit received less damaged but is currently uninhabitable.

Responding agencies include Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Black Hills Energy, Glenwood Water, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and Glenwood Electric assisted Glenwood Springs Fire Department during this incident, the release states. Red Cross was also requested to accommodate the displaced occupants.