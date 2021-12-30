Timeline of 2021 in Garfield County
JANUARY
Jan. 7: Glenwood Springs joins county in a variance to allow up to 50% indoor dining capacity, which went against state recommendations
Jan. 18: Glenwood Springs Community Center reopens its hockey rink after being closed most of 2020 due to COVID-19
Jan. 24: A FedEx truck splashes into the Colorado River from Interstate 70
Jan. 27: Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs starts first phases of COVID-19 vaccinations
Jan. 30: Three people survive a plane crash near Silt.
FEBRUARY
Feb 5: An episode of ABC’s Shark Tank airs, featuring Carbondale-based mountainFLOW Eco-wax owner Peter Arlein. Arlein eventually walked away with a six-figure deal, including two investors
Feb 8: Post Independent reports average price for a single family home in Garfield County hits $766,183, more than a $166,000 increase from the previous year
Feb. 10: All but 10% of Roaring Fork School District employees are reported fully vaccinated, superintendent Rob Stein reports
Feb 16: Garfield County Commission formally opposes President Joe Biden’s climate crisis plan
Feb. 18: Bureau of Land Management experts say seismic activity and a natural freeze thaw cause a rockfall on the face of Roan Plateau
MARCH
March 4: Glenwood Springs votes to bore underneath the airport runway and place a bridge over the Roaring Fork River. The additional throughway from Midland Avenue has ever since stirred opposition from airport officials
March 5: Post Independent reports Glenwood Springs resident Matt Nunez’s vibrant photo of Mount Sneffels will be featured on Colorado’s new license plate
March 8: Dozens turn out at Carbondale Municipal Court to show support for Michael Francisco, a black man supporters said was wrongfully arrested at a local City Market. After lawyers argued the arrest was racially motivated, Francisco’s charges were later dropped
March 18: Glenwood Springs City Council passes an ordinance that requires companies to charge affordable rates for a certain percentage of new residential units built
March 24: Garfield County Public Health announces local bars can reopen and restaurants operate at full capacity in light of Colorado’s lessening COVID-19 restrictions
APRIL
April 3: Roaring Fork High School football plays first home game since 2017
April 5: Garfield County resumes jury trials after they were placed on hold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
April 8: Garfield County Detention Center closes temporarily after an outbreak of COVID-19 infects dozens of inmates and staff
April 13: Former U.S. Senate candidate and Silt resident Mark H. Aspiri is arrested for criminal extortion, ethnic intimidation harassment and theft crimes against a local Hispanic man
April 16: Post Independent reports retirement of Alice McKennis Duran, a New Castle native and Olympic alpine skier
MAY
May 1: Hanging Lake Trail and its picturesque lake, closed since Aug. 10, 2020, after the Grizzly Creek Fire starts, officially opens. When Glenwood Springs and the U.S. Forest Service started taking reservations April 1, they received more than 8,000
May 5: Longtime Glenwood Springs Police K-9 Zeus passes away peacefully in his sleep after injuring his back on the job.
May 15: Rifle High School football wins the 3A state championship
May 18: Protests break out in Missouri Heights near Carbondale over a proposal to build a facility aimed at helping autistic kids. The project, planned by Carbondale nonprofit Ascendigo, was eventually shot down by the Garfield County Commission
May 31: Market pressure on aluminum, as well as a cyber attack, cause beer supply shortages at Garfield County liquor stores
JUNE
June 7: After operating at 50% capacity since March 2020, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority announces a transition back to full seating capacity on all routes
June 9: Glenwood Springs resident Landon Langer donates his hair, untouched for 15 months during the pandemic, to children undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the Post Independent reports
June 26: Coal Ridge High School girls track and field wins 3A state championship
June 28: Post Independent begins reporting on the first mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, a result of the previous year’s Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, that turned into a regular occurrence over the summer
JULY
July 12: Garfield County Commission votes for a proposal to establish 5.38-megawatt solar generation facility at Colorado Mountain College in Spring Valley
July 23: Poll results show Glenwood Springs residents care most about fixing roads and offering more affordable workforce housing, the Post Independent reports
July 23: People casually sip cocktails, tour art galleries and listen to live music during Carbondale’s 50th annual Mountain Fair
July 27: After not holding an in-person event in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo welcomes back live visitors
AUGUST
Aug. 1: Electric Light Orchestra tribute band Evil Woman: America’s Tribute to ELO performs live at Rifle’s Ute Theater. It was the first live performance at the Ute since March 2020
Aug. 12: Rocky Mountain Industrials, operators of a limestone quarry just north of Glenwood Springs, appeals a district court ruling in favor of Garfield County’s ongoing lawsuit against the company over permitting violations
Aug. 15: Glenwood Springs welcomes the first official arrival of Rocky Mountaineer, a luxury train that made its Rocky Mountain debut
Aug. 20: Garfield County libraries director Brett Lear steps down after receiving multiple complaints alleging poor supervision and discrimination
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 4: A small child dies while on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Sept. 20: Garfield County commissioners bowed to intense lobbying from Aspen Glen residents to leave in place a protective eagle buffer zone along the Roaring Fork River
Sept. 27: Post Independent reports the city of Glenwood Springs locates a historic structure that’s potentially the old Cardiff Jail during South Bridge project design phase
Sept. 27: Garfield School District Re-2 implements district-wide mask mandate, which spurs vehement protests by parents
OCTOBER
Oct. 13: Citing instances of harassment over mask mandates, Garfield Re-2 school board member Katie Mackley resigns
Oct. 22: Glenwood Springs Middle School teacher Autumn Rivera was named 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year by the Colorado Department of Education
Oct. 28: Glenwood Springs hosts an open house to discuss a project to transform city-owned land at South Canyon that contains a natural hot spring into a tourist destination with recreational opportunities
Oct. 29: Ascendigo Autism Services hosts its second-annual autism-friendly Halloween event in Carbondale
NOVEMBER
Nov 2: Voters pass a ballot measure to implement a mill levy to shore up financial losses experienced by the Colorado River Fire Rescue district
Nov. 4: In a move that sparked staunch opposition, Glenwood Springs City Council votes to annex 16 acres in West Glenwood intended for a proposed residential development — the 480 Donegan project
Nov. 10: Roaring Fork School District passes a one-time $700,000 bonus for its employees. The money comes from a mill levy override passed by voters earlier in the month
Nov. 12: Roaring Fork High School boys soccer wins its first 3A state championship
DECEMBER
Dec. 7: An unusual lack of snowfall delays opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort
Dec. 10: Coal Ridge High School wins its fourth straight 2A/3A co-ed cheer championship
Dec. 16: National retailer REI announces plans to open its ninth Colorado location in Glenwood Springs
Dec. 29: With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Glenwood Springs reinstates an indoor mask policy
