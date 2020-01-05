’Tis the season for tree disposal

The Christmas tree drop-off area is located just south of the Glenwood Springs Airport at the old rodeo grounds.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

With the holiday season over, Glenwood Springs’ Christmas tree drop-off site has opened.

Located at the old rodeo grounds on Airport Road adjacent to the Glenwood Springs airport, the Christmas tree drop-off location officially opened on New Year’s Eve and will remain open until Jan. 31.

“We would appreciate it if all ornaments, lights, toppers, garland [and other decorations] would be removed from the trees prior to drop-off,” Matthew Langhorst, director of public works, said. “If you have wrapped your tree up in a bag to remove it from your home, please remove the bag and take it home with you.”

Although located in the same area where the leaf drop-off occurs in the fall, the site will accept only Christmas trees until the end of January.

“This is not a time to bring yard waste or trash,” Langhorst said.

Instead, that type of waste needs to go to the city’s South Canyon landfill, Langhorst explained.

Langhorst also asked residents not to leave Christmas trees outside of the site’s gates or attempt to throw holiday trees over the fence when the site closes at the end of the month.

“This is a frequent event that just causes confusion for others and more work for city crews,” Langhorst said.

According to Langhorst, the free service brings in large volumes of Christmas trees each year, which crews chip up and transport to the landfill for composting.

“We have never kept track of how many trees we take in,” Langhorst said. “I can tell you that it’s a lot.”

mabennett@postindependent.com