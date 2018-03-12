Torres column: To lose weight, ask the right questions

I remember when my life started to change for the better. I underwent a unique change in my thought process. I became more curious and asked myself many deep questions. One of the questions I asked was, "How come everyone is happy except me, even though I'm in a better place with many of my dreams achieved?"

Sometimes we take as truth information from the government, doctors, teachers, our parents or anyone else we classify as an authority or expert. For this and many other reasons, such as finding the truth too uncomfortable, we often stop asking ourselves quality questions. We go with the flow and copy what others do and wonder, after a short while, how we can change our life.

After I asked myself how I could be happy, my brain started searching for the answers, and I found them. The answers did not come easily. I had to meet capable people, read, meditate and experiment to find all the answers.

Henry Ford said, "Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it." I think he has a point since many do not make time to pose questions and search for the answers. Just like exercise or healthy eating, thinking is a positive habit that adds more value to our lives.

Questions have a lot to do with your weight loss success because the quality of the questions you ask determines the quality of the answers you get. The answers will create emotions, and your actions are determined by those emotions.

For example, it's better to ask yourself, "What do I need to do to lose weight?", "Am I taking the correct steps to lose weight?" or "How can I improve my weight loss?" rather than "Why can't I lose weight?" or "Why does nothing work when I try to lose weight?"

Have you noticed that these questions create different emotions? Once you ask the right questions, your brain will start to search for the answers. But once again you have to ask the right questions. "What do I need to do to lose weight" questions will lead to many resources. On the other hand, "Why can't I lose weight" may lead to answers that don't make sense, such as "because you never have."

Not asking yourself quality questions will leave you with no results or wrong answers. When you get no results or a wrong answer, the chances of you taking action is 0 percent, delivering no positive change to your life or weight loss efforts.

Now keep in mind that the better the question is the longer it will take to get an answer. Albert Einstein said, "It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer." It is important that you are persistent with the quality question to get a quality answer.

My life improves every day. I become more knowledgeable and make better choices thanks to the questions I ask myself.

I want you to succeed in your fitness journey, and my goal is to help you as much as I can. So today set aside some time and ask yourself deep questions and start looking for real answers. This will lead you to get the results you are looking for.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.