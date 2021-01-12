Todd Casebier hired on as new Rifle High School dean of students, football coach

Newly hired Rifle High School dean of students and head football coach Todd Casebier sits on a bench at Bears Stadium on Tuesday. Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram



New Rifle High School dean of students and high school football coach Todd Casebier officially joined staff Tuesday.

The Garfield County Re-2 District Board of Education on Monday confirmed Casebier’s position after approving all administrative letters recommending he be hired.

“Todd will be a great addition to our team, and though he will be developing relationships with all students, specifically, his role will be working with students that struggle with attendance, helping students complete their journey to graduation, and helping students find their place in school and community,” Rifle High School Principal John Arledge said a recent news release. “He will be a strong advocate for kids and help us develop pathways for kids.”

Casebier, who’s in the past taught and coached at Fruita Monument, Montrose and Palisade high schools, most recently coached at Castle View High School.

Casebier’s career has consisted of using his multi-tiered roles to help students achieve success, according to the release

“I’ve been in several positions where I work with students to get them the support they need to graduate. I think I can bring these skills to the table at Rifle High School, and I’m excited about joining the team,” Casebier said in the release. “I’m a Western Slope kind of guy. I’m excited to be coming back to the Western Slope.”

Casebier gets set to take over the helm from now former Bears Football head coach Damon Wells, who stepped down this winter.

Wells has now taken job as activities director and head football coach for Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Wells’ feats coaching RHS football are impressive, to say the least. As head coach, he accrued 118 wins to 35 losses. And, he led the Bears to three state title games — 2005, 2012 and 2014.

But when it comes to football, Casebier is also no stranger to the win column. Voted “Mile High Sports Magazine Coach of the Year” in 2018, Casebier’s exploits include leading the Castle View Sabercats to 20 wins since 2018.

Casebier said he looks to bring continued success for RHS football.

“I’m the only guy in the world that will be coaching in two different COVID football seasons,” Casebier joked in reference to coaching Castle View in the fall and now Rifle in the modified spring Season C. “I’m very familiar with Western Slope football, and Coach Wells built an exceptional program. I’m excited about this opportunity, and I know that Rifle has a great winning tradition that I hope to continue.”

Casebier’s coaching skills, however, are not the greatest asset he will be bringing to Rifle High School.

“He builds young men to be better in their character, better citizens, better student-athletes, and better people. That’s where I’m excited to see him make an impact,” Arledge said in the release. “He is successful if you measure by wins and losses, that is for sure, but he is also successful in taking kids that may be struggling to find their way and helping them become better people.”

Each interview during the Garfield County District Re-2 hiring process consisted of a committee of administrators, counselors and teachers.

