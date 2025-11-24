Top five most-read stories last week

Stories in this list received the most page views on postindependent from Nov. 17-Nov. 24

1. Automated ticketing from Glenwood Springs speed cameras begins Thursday

Automated speed cameras in Glenwood Springs will begin issuing citations on Thursday following a 30-day warning period, according to a news release from the city.

The photo-enforcement program launched in October with five cameras installed in areas identified through crash data, reports of reckless driving, and repeated community concerns. Cameras are located at the 100 block of Midland Avenue near Dairy Queen; two locations at 601 Midland Avenue near Yampah Mountain High School; North Midland Avenue at County Road 117; and the 3500 block of South Glen Avenue. More locations may be added in future phases.

Map shows five automated speed camera locations in Glenwood Springs set to activate this fall. Glenwood Springs Police Department/Courtesy

During the warning period, the city saw broad community exposure to the program. Deputy Police Chief John Hassell said the cameras captured thousands of violations, though not every incident triggered a written warning.

-Staff report

2.Rifle child care facility closes abruptly, leaving families scrambling for alternatives

Ballot measure 7A aims to support parents from Aspen to Parachute who face severe challenges accessing early childcare, though some community members question whether a sales tax is the right way to provide that support. Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Caring Kids Preschool in Rifle, closed suddenly on Oct. 30, less than 24 hours after parents received an email notifying that the child care center would be closing its doors.

An email from the center cited financial impacts, including overdue tuition balances, changes in child care demand in the area, and urgent needs for repair on the building they were using for the center.

“Our final day of care will be tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 30th. This decision has not been made lightly — it has come after months of evaluation, community feedback, and tremendous effort to explore every possible alternative.”

-Katherine Tomanek

3. Bohemian Bier Spa set to open in December

When Dasha Balasova immigrated to the United States in the late 1980s, contributing a piece of her culture to a small town in the Rocky Mountains was the last thing on her mind.

Dasha Balasova (left) and her husband have invested millions into turning the historic Glenwood Springs building on Eighth Street into a slice of old European culture. Set to open in December, the Bohemian Bier Spa will offer visitors and locals alike a chance to participate in a 2000 year old tradition of soaking in beer ingredients for the homeopathic benefits. Jaymin Kanzer/Post Independent

Jokingly monikered “the million dollar wall” Balasova and her husband built a radical plumbing system in their renovated basement to provide over 20 6-foot wooden tubs with fresh water for the beer baths. Jaymin Kanzer/Post Independent

She came to America to distance herself from the Czechslovakian communist regime, then spent a decade building her life back up as the owner and operator of two bars and a club in Los Angeles.

After moving to the Western Slope in 2006, she fell in love with the area, feeling at home in a similarly mountainous region and continued her passion of owning watering holes. Balasova owned and operated the Brush Creek Saloon in Eagle for five years before purchasing the historic Black Nugget Saloon (then Carnahan’s Tavern) in Carbondale, restoring it to its prior aesthetic of a miners bar in 2012.

-Jaymin Kanzer

4. County commissioners approve preliminary plan for major subdivision near Silt

A preliminary plan for a major subdivision — Mountain View — near Silt was approved Monday by the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners.

The 27-acre rural zone district property, owned by Red Dog LLC and located about two miles north of Silt, will be split into five lots, according to the preliminary plan application. The lots will range from 3.9 to 6.8 acres. The plan states that single-family houses will be built by individual property owners on each lot, with the option to add an accessory dwelling unit.

The lot is currently undeveloped aside from irrigation structures, a pump house and access points to County Road 261 and Columbine Lane, according to the staff report. A new road off County Road 261 will provide access to four of the lots, while the fifth will be accessible from Columbine Lane.

-Julianna O’Clair

5. Garfield Re-2 faces backlash from parents regarding Two Rivers Community School bus transportation

Parents filled the Garfield Re-2 school board meeting on Wednesday to object to Superintendent Kirk Banghart’s decision to demand that Two Rivers Community School stop transporting students who live in the Garfield Re-2 School District.

The Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Banghart sent a letter to Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Anna Cole and TRCS Head of School Jamie Nims alleging that TRCS is unlawfully bussing Re-2 resident students to its Glenwood Springs campus. Many parents cited the School of Choice law, CRS 22-36-101 , which states that residents can enroll at schools in Colorado districts for which they are not zoned.

TRCS is a charter school affiliated with the Roaring Fork School District but has operated independently since 2022.

-Katherine Tomanek