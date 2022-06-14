Torres column: How exercise improved Alonso’s life

Sandro Torres



Alonso has been committed ever since he signed up with us. I remember when I interviewed him. He touched my heart. He told me that signing at Custom Body Fitness was one of the best decisions he has made. He told me his story about how his sons’ lives changed.

Alonso had no energy for his family

His sons are so happy he signed in as well. Now that Alonso exercises, he has energy to play with them. Before signing in with us, he didn’t play with his sons because he was too tired. Alonso has noticed the big positive contribution exercise has made in his family.

Not only did Alonso’s energy increase, his work performance improved. And he also has lost close to 20 pounds. Last time I assessed him, he lost 10 pounds in six weeks.

He can make his days last longer by exercising in the morning

Alonso is an early bird, and you can see him exercising at 6 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He makes our sessions very fun, and he focuses on becoming better every day.

When he started, he was very weak and out of shape. Now he is squatting 150 pounds 40 times. Alonso continues to lose weight and get stronger, because he is committed to his goals.

Start somewhere and small

I bet you can do the same, and in no time you can lose 20 pounds, like Alonso has, and be in your best shape. All you have to do is take the first step. This could be starting walking, eating your breakfast, getting rid of soda, cutting out fast foods, or simply eating an apple every day.

Remember that exercise and eating healthily will only contribute positively to your life, and the side of effects of these two behaviors are countless, including increased energy, weight loss, self confidence and more.

Find a good place that supports you and get started.

Is never too late to start a new life and get rid of the old you that is stopping you from living life to the fullest.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the books “Lose Weight Permanently” and “Finding Genuine Happiness.” His column appears on the third Wednesday of the month.