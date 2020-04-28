Town of Parachute allocates $100,000 for small businesses

The Town of Parachute announced Monday the immediate availability of the Business Interim Relief Program grant applications open to all small businesses within Parachute and Battlement Mesa with 12 or fewer employees.

The western Garfield County town allocated $100,000 to support local businesses with overhead expenses such as rent, mortgage, and utilities up to $2,000 per business.

Once the application is received and approved, the Town will work with individual business owners to pay overhead bills directly.

“The Town wants to help our community’s current businesses succeed despite the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines,” Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur said in a news release.

Less restrictive than federal relief funds, the local grant funding provides businesses direct contact with the town.

The Business Interim Relief Program is the Town of Parachute’s commitment to the local businesses and their success. Applications are available for download immediately at the Town’s website, colorado.gov/parachutecolorado.