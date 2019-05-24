Town of Silt addresses brown water concerns
After receiving multiple complaints from Silt residents regarding the quality of their household water, town officials addressed the issue in a news release Friday.
Residents are advised that if they turn on their faucet and see brown water to do the following:
- Call Town Hall, and personnel will be dispatched to the area to flush hydrants
- Turn on cold water within home or a hose on the outside of the home and run until the water is clear
- Do not turn on hot water
Anyone questions regarding their water should contact Silt Utilities Director Jack Castle at 970-876-0460, or Town Administrator Jeff Layman at 970-876-2353, extension 103.
