Town of Silt addresses brown water concerns

After receiving multiple complaints from Silt residents regarding the quality of their household water, town officials addressed the issue in a news release Friday.

Residents are advised that if they turn on their faucet and see brown water to do the following:

Call Town Hall, and personnel will be dispatched to the area to flush hydrants Turn on cold water within home or a hose on the outside of the home and run until the water is clear Do not turn on hot water

Anyone questions regarding their water should contact Silt Utilities Director Jack Castle at 970-876-0460, or Town Administrator Jeff Layman at 970-876-2353, extension 103.