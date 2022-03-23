Town of Silt seeks lodging tax increase to fund parks and recreation





Silt voters will be asked to vote for a proposal to increase the town’s lodging tax in an effort to gain more funds for the parks and recreation department, a March 17 news release states.

The election is slated for April 5.

If passed, the lodging tax would increase from 2.5% to 5% for people staying in local hotels for less than 30 days. People pay lodging tax when they stay overnight at area hotels or lodging rentals.

“Revenue from the tax is placed in the Town’s Beautification Fund and is used for the ‘development and marketing of visitor improvements and attractions, special events, Town beautification, historic preservation, and general promotion of the Town,’” the release states.

In the past, revenue from the beautification fund has been used for projects like downtown improvements, Interstate 70 interchange design and park upgrades and more, the release states.

The release states that Silt’s Town Board intends to spend new lodging tax revenue on projects identified in the newly adopted parks, recreation and culture master plan, including:

• Replacing dangerous sidewalks and recreation paths that provide access to parks;

• Consideration of designing and engineering a recreation path from Silt to Coal Ridge High School;

• Replacing the gazebo at Veterans Park;

• Exploring adding restrooms and a sidewalk at Flying Eagle Park;

• Converting a lesser used park to a xeric demonstration area to save water and maintenance.

“Additional projects this money could be used for is wayfinding signage for residents and visitors, improving traffic management and flow, facilitating enhanced quality of life and amenities, acquiring parks, recreation and open space amenities, supporting cultural organizations, etc.,” the release states.

For more information on this ballot initiative, contact Town Administrator Jeff Layman at jlayman@townofsilt.org or 970-876-2353, extension 103.