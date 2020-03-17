TP for sale! TP for sale! Two Rivers School has a surplus and is selling those really big rolls at cost

Jamie Nims organizes rolls of toilet paper which he is selling outside of Two Rivers Community School in response to the shortage due to COVID19.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

What started as sort of a joke between teachers and the principal at Glenwood Springs’ Two Rivers Community School ended up being a small act of goodwill amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

With the decision last week for area schools to extend their spring breaks and the potential for a lengthier state-ordered closure, TRCS Head of School Jamie Nims got to looking at the supply closet.

“We had eight cases of toilet paper, which is more than enough for the remainder of the school year,” he said.

And, not just regular toilet paper rolls, either — the large ones you find in the restroom stalls at schools and other public facilities.

“So, we decided to offer it to the teachers to take home,” Nims said.

Given the run on toilet paper along with other items in grocery stores across the country as some people began panic-buying to stock up, someone suggested the school start selling it.

Joking aside, Nims jumped on the idea and decided to order up even more toilet paper from the school’s supplier in Grand Junction. He’s been selling rolls at cost — $4 a pop — out of the school’s transport van in the school parking lot in West Glenwood since Monday.

“Two Rivers Community School is trying to do our part to help out during these uncertain times,” Nims wrote in a Facebook post. “Oddly enough, right now that means distributing toilet paper for those who need it.”

While the toilet paper rolls won’t fit on a standard home dispenser, it’s functional nonetheless and should get the average user through the current demand shortages, he said.

In three hours Monday, he said he had sold through the existing supply and ordered another 40 cases or so to distribute for as long as those last. There’s a limit of three rolls per household, and exact change is requested.

In addition, the school has been reaching out to see if any senior housing centers or other group homes are in need of some extra toilet paper, Nims said.

