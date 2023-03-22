Tractor Supply Company looks to open new location in Rifle

The site plan of a new Tractor Supply location proposed for Rifle.

City of Rifle

A major retail chain specializing in agricultural goods and services, home improvement, livestock needs and more looks to plant a new seed in Rifle.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company, which currently operates more than 2,000 stores in 49 states — including in Glenwood Springs — has applied to build a 21,930 square-foot store in south Rifle.

The store is proposed for two parcels south of Airport Road, in a light industrial zone just east of Walmart.

Rifle City Council last Wednesday unanimously approved the proposed project to create a direct access way onto Airport Road. There is already an arterial road on the west side of the proposed site, but Tractor Supply representative Robert Wells said it’s a private road the company wants to avoid using.

“Tractor Supply, they’re very particular in having a maintenance agreement with all the neighbors,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to go and ask these neighbors, who have never had to go and spend money — especially when Tractor Supply is going to have a whole lot of large trucks coming in.”

City Planning Director Patrick Waller said there’s an ordinance from when the land was turned into a subdivision in 1997 requiring every lot to use the western driveway to gain access to Airport Road — at that time County Road 346.

City documents state that growth and development in the area was unknown at that time.

“There was no certainty that Airport Road was going to develop,” Waller said. He added that it was a good idea to “limit access because of it.”

The site itself is also on a flood plain, requiring Tractor Supply to raise the elevation of its project one foot above the base elevation of the ground.

There was not much pushback from Council members, other than minor concerns over ensuing traffic if the project materializes.

“I anticipate Airport Road getting busier,” Council member Sean Strode said. “Having reasonable entrances and exits to Airport Road for businesses is something to keep in mind.”

Waller said city staff does not have any major concerns for the proposed project. Tractor Supply has also submitted applications for a site review and building permit.

Post Independent western Garfield County reporter and Assistant Editor Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com