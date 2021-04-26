Traffic holds expected at Hanging Lake on I-70
Drivers should expect 10-15 minute traffic holds throughout May at the Interstate 70 on-ramp for Hanging Lake 9.6 miles east of Glenwood Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The traffic holds are due to wall improvement construction along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon and only on-ramp traffic will be affected, the news release states.
“The project scope of work includes slope stabilization by improving the failed gabion wall at westbound I-70 Mile Point 117 (just west of No Name Tunnel) and the existing rubber tire wall at MP 125 (Hanging Lake on-ramp),” the release states.
A gabion wall is a wall enclosed with rip rap or wired material.
Holds are expected to last 10-15 minutes.
The holds will begin May 3 through May 31, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Work activities include soil nail drilling, setting of precast panels, and coating,” the release states. “Motorists should plan for single lane closures, shoulder closures, reduced speed limits, and narrowed roads during work hours. Delays are anticipated. Brief, intermittent holds on the Glenwood Canyon Bike Path are also anticipated.”
Gould Construction is overseeing the project, which is scheduled to be completed in August.
To sign up for traffic and trail impact updates, please contact public information via email,
glenwoodcanyoninfo@gmail.com, or call 970-930-1354.
