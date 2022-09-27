Traffic holds planned in Glenwood Canyon next week for rock scaling, helicopter operations

Rock scaling work continues along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon next week.

CDOT/courtesy photo

Interstate 70 travelers should anticipate 20- to 30-minute holds in Glenwood Canyon Oct. 4-6 during helicopter and rock scaling safety operations, the Colorado Department of Transportation advises.

Crews have combined emergency repairs and rockfall operations along I-70 east of Glenwood Springs next week in order to streamline and limit traffic impacts for the traveling public as much as possible, a news release states. This is expected to be the last round of emergency repair work for this year following the damage that resulted from the 2021 mud and debris flows in the canyon.

Work on Oct. 4 and 5 will involve the removal of rockfall debris that has accumulated above the fences at mile point 123.7. On Oct. 6, crews plan to use a helicopter to fly debris flow fence material to the steep canyon slope above mile point 123.5 at Blue Gulch. This is the section of I-70 where the roadway was most heavily damaged during the 2021 debris flows, the release states.

“Helicopter operations will also allow crews to place ring net and anchor systems, and also safely remove heavy equipment used to conduct the first round of work in that location,” it states.



During the helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for up to 30 minutes for safety reasons. During rockfall work, traffic will be held in both directions for 20 minutes, the release states. Once the queue is cleared, crews will hold traffic again.

As an additional safety measure, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path between the Shoshone Power Plant (exit 123) and the Hanging Lake Rest Area (exit 125) will be closed during the operations, CDOT said.