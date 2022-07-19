Traffic holds slated for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon this week due to rockfall mitigation

Rockfall scaling work through Glenwood Canyon will result in 30-minute traffic holds Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation states.

“The safety-critical operation is required to protect the traveling public on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon and is an important part of resiliency work in the canyon,” the release states. “Crews will remove a damaged rockfall fence and the rock debris next to I-70. The material is from summer 2021 debris flows in the canyon.”

Traffic holds up to 30 minutes in both directions are expected while rock scaling work is performed. Crews will then release motorists lined up at the closure points and begin holding traffic again once the queue is cleared. Holds will take place during 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“If absolutely necessary, crews will conduct work on Thursday. Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete rockfall scaling operations and will reevaluate each day whether I-70 traffic holds can be reduced,” the release states. “As a safety measure, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path will also be closed.”

The holds will allow workers to perform rock scaling and fencing repairs critical to safety through Glenwood Canyon. Traffic holds also may be necessary during the week of July 25 due to utility work.

Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the most up-to-date road conditions in Colorado.

Traffic Impacts

Eastbound and westbound traffic will have planned traffic stops lasting 30 minutes, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Intermittent single lane closures throughout the canyon will take place Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. throughout the lifespan of the project.