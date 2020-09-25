Transfer Trail opens Saturday
The Transfer Trail is slated to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26 after being closed for over a month because of the Grizzly Creek Fire.
In a news release Friday, the U.S. Forest Service reports that fire-line suppression repair along the road is complete. The closure covering the Grizzly Creek Fire boundary remains in place.
“We ask that people visiting the area respect the fire closure because there still is some activity in the upper Grizzly Creek drainage and within the interior of the fire perimeter,” said Incident Commander Trainee Doug Lesch in the news release. “Fire personnel and air resources are still being used to hinder fire spread, and we anticipate red flag warnings in the upcoming days that could change fire behavior at any time.”
Hiking trails into the burned area including Hanging Lake, Grizzly Creek and No Name remain closed.
The BLM boat launch at Dotsero Landing remains open for take-out only. Cottonwood Landing above Dotsero remains open for put-in and take-out. The Colorado River recreation areas from Dotsero through Glenwood Canyon to No Name remain closed.
