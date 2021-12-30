TRAVEL ALERT: McClure Pass on Highway 133 closed Thursday night due to avalanche hazard

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to close state Highway 133 over McClure Pass south of Carbondale overnight Thursday into Friday morning due to the potential for avalanche activity with another major snowstorm blowing in.

The closure is necessary to protect the traveling public overnight when heavy snow is expected according to the latest National Weather Service forecast, CDOT Regional Communications Manager Elise Thatcher said.

The closure is anticipated to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, conditions permitting, to allow commuters to travel across the pass before the closure begins, a Thursday travel alert from CDOT advised.

The closure will be in place between mile points 43 and 46.5. Access to Gunnison County Road 3 into Marble will remain open.

At this time, avalanche mitigation on McClure Pass is not planned, Thatcher said, and the risk of daytime avalanche activity Thursday is not as high.

“We would close it if we though we would be at that point today,” she said. “We work with the (Colorado Avalanche Information Center) and based on their assessment of the amount of snow in the forecast, we decided it was safest to close the road overnight.”

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, “A powerful winter storm will impact the region through the New Years holiday with 1 to 2 feet of snow expected for most mountain areas. Some ranges will see pockets of 3 or more feet of snow by Saturday.

“If travelling through the weekend, be prepared for hazardous travel conditions and consider making alternative travel plans,” the NWS advises.

Snow is also expected to accumulate in the lower valleys along major highways, with another 4 to 6 inches of snow expected along the Interstate 70 corridor in Garfield County, and 12-18 inches in Eagle County, and 8-12 inches in the Elk Mountains between Carbondale and Aspen.

Updates on the planned McClure Pass closure and other state highway closures are posted on COtrip.org .