Trio of meetings on tap in midvalley on recreation, development projects

There are three major meetings on tap in the coming days related to recreation or development in the middle Roaring Fork Valley.

First up, the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission is scheduled to start hearings on Thursday for the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute’s demonstration farm application. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle County office building and community center adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. One item is scheduled prior to the farm review.

The demonstration farm has been in operation since 1987 on the south side of Basalt Mountain, overlooking lower Fryingpan Valley. Owner Jerome Osentowski teaches sustainable agriculture and permaculture workshops to local and regional audiences. Eagle County is requiring him to apply for a special-use permit for the operation.

The planning commission is an advisory board for the Eagle County commissioners.

On Monday, the Eagle County commissioners are scheduled to start review on The Fields, a development proposal for up to 135 residences. The project is located on the south side of Highway 82, across from the Blue Lake subdivision entrance.

The project has been scrutinized by residents of Valley Road, which provides access. Some residents say the neighborhood cannot handle the additional traffic the project would produce. The developers contend they are offering improvements to mitigate traffic.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Eagle County office building and community center adjacent to Crown Mountain Park.

And speaking of Crown Mountain Park, the staff and board of directors want input from the public on a new master plan that could guide the addition of facilities and programs over the next decade. The master plan meeting will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. July 13.

“The meeting will start off with background information, followed by interactive community feedback,” according to a notice.

The meeting will also be held in the Eagle County office building adjacent to the park.