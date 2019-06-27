Troll Theatre features local performers in Glenwood Springs

Artist Noemi Kosmowski paints sparkly flowers on a girl's thigh before the kickoff of the first night of Troll Theatre at Bethel Plaza under the Grand Avenue Bridge on Thursday evening

What’s that you say? Trolls are living under Glenwood’s Grand Avenue Bridge? No, it’s the Under the Bridge Troll Theatre, a variety show featuring art, dance, theatre, music, magic and more, according to the Glenwood Springs Artists Association website.

Troll Theatre will inhabit the newly-completed performance space under the Grand Avenue Bridge most Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 16.

The theater is the brainchild of Glenwood Springs Artists Association’s “Jammin” Jim Pomey, who some locals may remember as the magician/juggler at his Saturday Shopping Night downtown events in the summer of 2013.

“It’s going to be a variety show showcasing local talent of all different types of performing artists,” Pomey said. “Every night’s going to be different.

“We have some music acts, we’ll have a balloon artist, a face painter, we have my juggling and magic show, we have a couple performers from the Vaudeville Theater that are going to dance, and we have African drumming troops,” he said.

The Glenwood Springs City Council green-lighted the theater just four weeks ago, and Pomey said he has spent the interim reaching out to local performers to populate the show. Among them is Glenwood Springs High School music and arts teacher Shanti Gruber, who has students interested in participating.

“After this week gets going and people get to see what’s happening, then we’ll have more specific entertainers on board,” Pomey said. “With the bridge now finished, and soon to be Seventh Street, it will be a really welcoming area for a lot of people.”

The nascent Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation is collaborating with the Glenwood Springs Artists Association on the project as part of its mission to “impact our community’s quality of life with economic, civic, cultural and educational development projects,” said Angie Anderson, president and CEO of the Chamber Foundation.

“Downtown vibrancy is certainly a priority of the Chamber,” she said. “We’re working with Jim to put on the programming — we’re the vehicle for the fundraising — but it’s very grassroots at this point.”

The theater will stage shows every night through Sunday this weekend, and only on Friday next week due to the July 4th holiday, before settling into its Thursday and Friday schedule.

Pomey said he anticipates entertaining visitors and locals alike who are patrons of downtown restaurants and other businesses.

“The formula’s really easy to create community that way and help restaurants and business owners in the downtown area,” he said.

“I wanted to do this professionally to have local [performers] get paid, and the most important thing is it starts showing and paving the way for our younger performers to have a really amazing opportunity in this wonderful spot.”

