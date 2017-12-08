Tuesday car accident by Aspen Glen resulted in fatality

An 86-year-old Glenwood Springs woman was killed in a two-car accident at the entrance to Aspen Glen on Colorado 82 last Tuesday evening, the Colorado State Patrol has confirmed.

Marie Baldwin was pronounced dead at the hospital following the 5:21 p.m. accident Dec. 5, according to CSP public information officer Trooper Gary Cutler.

Baldwin was reportedly attempting to cross to the westbound lanes of 82 from Diamond A Ranch Road when her car was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound vehicle driven by Juan Esquivel, 52, of Basalt. Esquivel received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Baldwin was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and was pronounced dead a short time later, Cutler said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Eastbound 82 was reduced to one lane of traffic for about an hour after the initial response and accident cleanup.