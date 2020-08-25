Tuesday fire updates: Transition day for Grizzly Creek Fire incident command teams

Charred trees in the foreground and Interstate 70 in the background Friday near Dotsero. The Grizzly Creek Fire is now more than 32,000 acres as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Christopher Dillman/Vail Daily

There will be another Facebook Live Community Meeting for the Grizzly Creek Fire from 6–7 p.m. Tuesday. Log in here.

Tuesday marks the last day for the Great Basin’s Team 1, Type 1 Incident Management Team (IMT) that has been working the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon for the past two weeks. The Alaska Type 1 IMT has arrived and will spend today shadowing the outgoing team, according to the latest fire update.

The Alaska Team is set to assume command of the incident starting Wednesday, and will be introduced during a Facebook live community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The fire grew on Monday to 32,060 acres, and is now 44% contained, according to a Tuesday morning press release.

“Successful firing operations occurred on Spruce Ridge yesterday,” the press release stated. “There was some lightning reported Monday afternoon, as well as strong outflow winds causing fire activity to pick up in several areas within the perimeter of the fire.”

Monday also saw the reopening of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, and the backcountry Cottonwood Pass route between Cattle Creek in Garfield County and Gypsum in Eagle County. Evacuations were lifted for No Name, and residential areas on Lookout Mountain and in upper Spring Valley. The areas remain on pre-evacuation alert.

“There will very likely be increased fire activity today, as interior fuels flare up as a result of low fuels moisture, higher temperatures, and expected outflow winds,” the release also advises. “Additional cloud cover is expected today and there is an increased chance for thunderstorms and lightning this afternoon and tonight. Motorists through Glenwood Canyon may see smoke and flames within the perimeter, and should not call 911.”

Latest Grizzly Creek Fire area map showing containment lines in black.

8-25-fire-map

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire has now burned approximately 133,999 acres and is at 47% containment, according to the latest from the incident command team working the fire on the Garfield-Mesa county line northwest of DeBeque.

South/southwest winds are expected to continue today, with possible thunderstorms developing in eastern Utah again, increasing likelihood of outflow winds.