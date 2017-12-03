Tuesday is a day of giving

In a season often focused on buying, Tuesday will draw attention to donating. It's Colorado Gives Day, which has encouraged online philanthropy since 2010.

The event features a $1 million incentive fund created by Community First Foundation and FirstBank. The fund will be split proportionally between every nonprofit receiving a donation that day. The event has raised $145 million since its inception, and 2016's Colorado Gives Day alone raised $33.8 million.

Dozens of Garfield County organizations are participating. Donors can visit coloradogives.org to search by nonprofit name, location or cause. Although the incentive fund applies only to donations made Tuesday, the site is available year-round. Donations are tax deductible, and some charities offer donors the option of designating how funds should be spent.

The organizations below are among those participating in the event. Learn more about each of them at coloradogives.org.

Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program partners with KDNK so students may learn community broadcasting and become confident in sharing their perspectives.

Aspen to Parachute Dental Health Alliance works to create a comprehensive dental system in the area.

Bookcliffs Council on the Arts and Humanities offers year-round art programming in Rifle.

Clean Energy Economy for the Region aims to contribute to the local economy by increasing energy independence.

Colorado Animal Rescue cares for homeless, abandoned animals while seeking their adoption.

Colorado Mountain College Foundation provides resources for higher education opportunities in its service area.

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum preserves and celebrates the city's history.

Junior Achievement of the Roaring Fork Valley offers financial literacy and business programs for area students.

KDNK Carbondale Community Access Radio broadcasts a number of locally produced programs and local news.

LIFT-UP helps feed neighbors in need.

Literacy Outreach helps adults develop literacy and English-language skills.

Middle Colorado Watershed Council unites government agencies, private industry and residents to protect the local stretch of the Colorado River.

Northwestern Colorado Youth For Christ provides a number of opportunities for local youth to grow in their faith.

Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute promotes literacy by giving children early access to books.

Rifle Animal Shelter cares for 1,500 animals annually and operates a low-cost spay/neuter/vaccination clinic for pets in the community.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers care for local natural treasures, including Maroon Bells, Capitol Peak and six wilderness areas.

River Center of New Castle provides food for children of low-income families and financial assistance for people in need.

Thunder River Theatre Company provides professional programming for adults, students and seniors.

Valley Life for All provides education about disabilities and resources to help build communities that work for people of all abilities.

Valley View provides health care for people throughout the valley.

The Wilderness Land Trust protects designated wilderness areas and works to transfer private land to protected wilderness.

WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center serves people with physical, developmental, cognitive, social and emotional challenges through a variety of equine therapy programs.

YouthEntity offers career development programs for young people.