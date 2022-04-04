Tuesday is final day to return town election ballots in Carbondale, New Castle and Silt

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected from the original web and Monday print version to reflect that Parachute is not holding an election, as the candidates were uncontested for the open town council and mayor seats.

Voters in three Garfield County towns have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to return ballots for town board seats and, in the case of Carbondale and Silt, ballot questions.

In Carbondale, eight candidates are running for three open seats on the town’s Board of Trustees. They are incumbents Erica Sparhawk and Luis Yllanes, who both seek a second term on the board. The field also includes former trustee Frosty Merriott and first-time candidates Chris Hassig, Zane Kessler, Jess Robison, Colin Laird and Colin Quinn.

Current Trustee Ben Bohmfalk is also on the ballot running unopposed for the open mayor’s seat, which is being vacated by Dan Richardson. The board will decide after the election on an appointment to fill the remaining two years of Bohmfalk’s trustee seat.

Carbondale voters will also be deciding whether the town should use existing dedicated recreation sales tax funds to pay for an $8 million aquatics center, to be built on the site of the exiting John M. Fleet Municipal Pool.

Ballots were mailed to all registered town voters in mid-March. For those who haven’t already, they can be returned to Town Hall at 511 Colorado Ave. by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In New Castle current Mayor Art Riddile is running unopposed for re-election, while four candidates are vying for two seats on the town board — incumbents Brandy Copeland and Bruce Leland, newcomer Caitlin Carey and write-in candidate Brooklyn Barkman.

Ballots can be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday at New Castle Town Hall, 450 W. Main St.

In Silt, current Mayor Keith Richel is running unopposed for mayor, while incumbents Derek Hanrahan, Samuel Flores and Jerry Seifert are running to retain their seats. Newcomers Chris Classen and Andreia Poston are also running for a four-year term on the Board of Trustees.

Silt voters are also deciding whether they want to increase the town’s lodging tax from 2.5% to 5%. The tax applies to overnight stays of more than 30 days.

Parachute’s election has been canceled, as current council member Tom Rugaard is running uncontested for mayor, and incumbent council members Artemio Baltazar and Rory Birdsey and candidates Chris Jackson and Juanita Williams are uncontested for trustee seats. A fifth trustee seat is still to be appointed.

