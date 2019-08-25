Tuesday Longevity discussion looks at teen, young adult pressures

Stressed teenager

Shutterstock illustration

SECOND LONGEVITY MICRO EVENT When: 5:30 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 (doors open at 5:15 p.m.) Where: Glenwood Springs Library, second floor classroom Who: Michelle Doll and Jackie Skramstad from Mind Springs Health (hosted by the Post Independent) What: Striking a Conversation: Mental Health for All Ages, “Coping with Pressure as a Teen/Young Adult” Admission: Free

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s Longevity Project — Striking a Conversation: Mental Health for All Ages — continues Tuesday with a second micro-session, this time focusing issues facing teenagers and young adults.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library, in the second floor classroom. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The PI has invited two representatives from Mind Springs Health, Michelle Doll and Jackie Skramstad, to talk about mental health issues facing teenagers and challenges associated with the transition into young adulthood.

Doll is outpatient program coordinator for Mind Springs in Glenwood Springs, and Skramstad is clinical operations manager, also based in Glenwood Springs.

Mind Springs provides behavioral health services on the Western Slope, including mental health and addiction services and mobile crisis response. The organization also operates West Springs Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Grand Junction.

Doll and Skramstad will give a presentation on brain and social emotional development through the teen years and into the early 20s.

“We hope this will help the audience understand the capabilities and limitations of the age group we are discussing,” Skramstad said.

Topics will include the impacts of trauma and substance use on that development.

“It’s important to understand what’s happening in the teen body, and set the stage for how we talk about the stresses and challenges during the teenage years,” she said. “One of the interesting dynamics about the brain is it’s not really developed until your early 20s.”

A question-and-answer session with the audience will follow.

Skramstad has worked for Mind Springs Health since 2002, and now oversees clinical programs across the 10-county region served by Mind Springs. She is a graduate of Glenwood Springs High School, and received her bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University and her master’s degree from San Jose State in California.

Doll works directly with adults, children, adolescents and families regarding mood and anxiety disorders, childhood trauma, social-emotional development and severe mental illness.

The Longevity Project events are presented by Renew Senior Management and Connect For Health Colorado, Tuesday’s micro-session will include light refreshments and conclude at 7 p.m.

The series continues with micro-events on Sept. 3 and 10, and concludes with a main paid event on Sept. 17, featuring special speaker Frank King and a panel discussion with professionals discussing mental health topics.

More information at http://www.glenwood.longevityproject.net.

jstroud@postindependent.com