Tuesday’s Four Mile Road closure caused by man discharging firearm into air, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says





Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday evening to a man allegedly shooting a shotgun in the air at Four Mile Road near Glenwood Springs, a spokesperson said.

Deputies were called at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday to a residence about 1.5 miles south on County Road 117, Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said on Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they apprehended a man exiting the house. The man allegedly told deputies he was shooting a shotgun in the air and that the shotgun was in the house.

“He surrendered without any incident,” Stowe said. The suspect was arrested for reckless endangerment. “He let us know where the shotgun was.”

Another man, who was eventually arrested on an outstanding warrant, was also in the house.

The police activity closed a section of Four Mile Road for about an hour Tuesday evening.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol, Stowe said.

The incident is still under investigation, Stowe said.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com