Turret Fire in Flat Tops now 90 percent contained

Now at 90 percent contained, the Turret Fire has shown no new growth, according to White River National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kate Jerman. As such resources will begin to withdraw, she said Tuesday.

The fire will be transitioned to a Type 5 Incident as resources and firefighters demobilize. Six firefighters were to remain on scene to patrol and manage the fire for the rest of Tuesday and into this morning, states the release. Starting this afternoon the fire will be monitored by aircraft.

The public is strongly encouraged to avoid the area. An area closure order is in place between Shingle Peak Trail and Turret Peak Trail, and other closures in the area may occur. The cause of the Turret Fire remains unknown.