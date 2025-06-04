Two arrested after gunfire prompts police response in New Castle

Two men were arrested Monday after a reported exchange of gunfire led to a police standoff in New Castle and a shelter-in-place alert for nearby residents.

New Castle Police responded to the 6200 block of County Road 335 around 6:35 p.m. after multiple reports of shots fired. Officers confirmed gunfire at the scene and requested backup.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, two men had barricaded themselves inside a home. The All Hazards Response Team, operating from an armored BearCat vehicle, was deployed to help safely extract the suspects.

Accordint to a Facebook post from the New Castle Police Department, both were taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Garfield County Jail.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released, and authorities have not disclosed what led to the initial gunfire. The New Castle Police Department has not provided additional details, citing an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New Castle Police at 970-984-2302.