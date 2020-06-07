Two candidate e-forums this week invite 3rd Congressional District contenders to debate

Area voters will get a virtual glimpse this week of the candidates challenging for the 3rd Congressional District seat and their positions on issues, as ballots are mailed out for the June 30 Colorado primary election.

Starting off Monday night, the Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle Democratic parties host a candidates forum via Zoom for the two Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination, Diane Mitsch Bush and James Iacino.

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. Viewers can register here.

Mitsch Bush, from Steamboat Springs, is a former Routt County commissioner and served in the Colorado House Representative from 2013-2017. She won the Democratic nomination in 2018 to run against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the 2018 general election.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Iacino, who lives in Ridgway, is a third-generation Coloradan and the owner of his family’s business, Seattle Fish Company. Now living in Ridgway with his wife and their two sons, James is fighting to bring these values to Washington D.C. and make sure that we have a representative who will stand for hardworking Coloradans and the environment, not special interests.

Then, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the League of Women Voters of La Plata and Montezuma counties host a Zoom online forum including Mitsch Bush and Iacino, along with Tipton’s Republican Primary challenger, business owner and 2nd Amendment rights activist Lauren Boebert of Rifle.

Tipton, from Cortez, has been invited but at last word is unable to participate in the Wednesday forum, according to a press release from the organizers.

The forum is co-sponsored by Fort Lewis College and multiple League chapters, and will be moderated by Fort Lewis College professor Paul DeBell.

Follow this Zoom webinar link to view. And, to submit questions in advance by noon Wednesday, click here.

The deadline to submit advance questions for the Monday Democratic candidate forum has passed.

More than 33,000 ballots are being mailed out on Monday to all active registered voters in Garfield County for this month’s Primary Election, according to a news release from Garfield County election officials.

Colorado’s Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties are holding statewide primaries via mail ballot. Voting concludes on Tuesday, June 30.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican ballots, though only one may be filled out and returned, or neither will be counted, according to the release.

To verify your correct mailing address, visit http://www.govotecolorado.gov or call the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Elections Department at 970-384-3700, selection 2, to verify your current voter registration information.

The last day a Garfield County resident can submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail is June 22.

jstroud@postindependent.com