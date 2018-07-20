 Two dead after single-car accident near Redstone on Highway 133 | PostIndependent.com | PostIndependent.com

Two dead after single-car accident near Redstone on Highway 133

Jason Auslander, Aspen Times
Untitled design

Two people are dead after a single-car accident near Redstone just before noon Friday that temporarily closed Highway 133 in both directions, sources said.

A third person with serious bodily injuries was transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

As of 1:15 p.m., one lane of Highway 133 was open while crews attempted to extricate one of the fatalities from the vehicle, Cutler said.

State patrol received a call at 11:58 a.m. reporting the crash, which occurred about 20 yards south of the south Redstone entrance, according to Cutler and Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The car traveled 100 feet off the roadway, Cutler said, though no other details about the crash or the victims were available Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

