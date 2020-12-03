Two deaths now linked to Rifle Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Rifle now includes two deaths and a growing number of cases among facility staff.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its Outbreak Data webpage Wednesday to include the two deaths related to COVID-19 at the state-run veterans home.

However, the deaths have not yet been reported by the Garfield County Public Health Department on its COVID-19 data page, and the county has released no information about them.

Public Health Specialist Carrie Godes on Wednesday acknowledged an overall discrepancy in the number of Garfield County deaths now being reported by the state (10, as of Thursday morning) and the county (6).

“The Garfield County Coroner is working to certify those deaths as COVID-related,” she explained. “The state is posting the numbers before the certification from the county level, and will adjust them if needed later.”

Godes said the county is waiting for Coroner Rob Glassmire to certify the deaths before changing its own numbers.

“The numbers will line up, but there is a lag time due to the process,” she explained.

Another discrepancy in the county’s death total last month when the state was showing one more death than the county was cleared up when public health officials confirmed that a state-reported death actually involved a different type of coronavirus (Coronavirus HKU1), not COVID-19.

The county’s death total has remained at six since its last reported death on Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Veterans Home in Rifle now involves 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and three probable, same as last week. The number of positive cases among staff has grown, however, from 10 last week to 16 this week, and six probable cases.

Outbreaks have also been reported at three other nursing homes or independent senior living facilities in Garfield County, including the neighboring E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle. Renew Roaring Fork in Glenwood Springs and Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale have also had a smaller number of cases reported among staff and residents.

