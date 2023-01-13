Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy packed powder conditions on Friday after the resort reported 6 inches of fresh snow on Thursday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain.

One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to.

The other, involving a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Maryland, occurred in the Northwoods area.

Both guests were transported to Vail Health hospital after Vail Mountain Ski Patrol responded to incidents, where both individuals were pronounced deceased, Vail Mountain spokesperson John Plack said in separate statements on Friday.

Bettis said her office will be conducting autopsies to determine the manner of death in each case.

Beth Howard, Vail Mountain’s COO, said the resort’s ski patrol and staff wish to extend the deepest sympathy and support to the guests’ family and friends in each incident.