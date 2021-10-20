Two downtown intersections to close for construction in Rifle on Thursday

The intersection of East Avenue and East Third Street will be closed and the intersection of Railroad Avenue, and West Second Street will be closed for southbound travel beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

“Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, we will close roadways to traffic at 2 locations in the downtown area to facilitate paving,” a news release from the city of Rifle states. “Weather dependent, the work will be completed by Saturday evening.”

Parking along East Third Street in front of businesses will not be affected. Several spaces in the Moose parking lot will be used to stage equipment and permit access to the work site.