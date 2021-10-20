Two downtown intersections to close for construction in Rifle on Thursday
The intersection of East Avenue and East Third Street will be closed and the intersection of Railroad Avenue, and West Second Street will be closed for southbound travel beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
“Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, we will close roadways to traffic at 2 locations in the downtown area to facilitate paving,” a news release from the city of Rifle states. “Weather dependent, the work will be completed by Saturday evening.”
Parking along East Third Street in front of businesses will not be affected. Several spaces in the Moose parking lot will be used to stage equipment and permit access to the work site.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Two downtown intersections to close for construction in Rifle on Thursday
The intersection of East Avenue and East Third Street will be closed and the intersection of Railroad Avenue, and West Second Street will be closed for southbound travel beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.