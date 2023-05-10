Two Glenwood Springs High seniors put pen to paper and sign National Letter of Intent

Tori Taylor and Joslyn Spires put pen to paper during a National Letter of Intent signing at GSHS on Tuesday.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Two Glenwood Springs High School seniors, Tori Taylor and Joslyn Spires, put pen to paper Tuesday to make their college signings official.

Both student-athletes who played a large part in granting the Glenwood girls basketball team a trip to the 5A CHSAA Final Four this past season, are excited for the opportunity to continue their athletic careers.

Taylor, who is a tri-sport athlete for Glenwood Springs and competes in track, soccer and basketball, will continue her soccer career at two-year Yavapai Community College. Excited for the opportunity to continue her athletic career, Taylor is also excited to see her growth as a student.

“It’s only a two-year college so I’m excited to see where it takes me,” Taylor said. “I will have a lot of opportunities to explore what I want to do and see how I’m able to grow as a student-athlete, but for now I’m really excited to get out there and get started.”

Yavapai, which went 8-8 last season and finished sixth place in conference play, is located in Prescott, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Spires will stay in-state with plans to play basketball at nearby Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Looking forward to stepping foot on campus, Spires said she already feels like she is part of the family.

“When I visited, all the girls I met were super welcoming and made me feel like I was already part of the team,” Spires said. “I am super grateful that Coach (Taylor) Wagner presented me with the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

With Spires and Taylor earning second team All-State and honorable mention honors during their basketball season, respectively, Glenwood Springs assistant basketball coach Jordan DeCrow said that she is excited to follow along with the two student-athletes’ collegiate careers.

“I’m definitely going to have to make it down to some games next year to watch Joslyn and I can’t be more excited for Tori to continue her soccer career in Arizona,” said DeCrow. “These are two special athletes who have a bright future ahead of them, and not just athletically.”

Joining Taylor and Spires on the 2022-23 Final Four team was Breauna Sorenson, who has already committed to run track and field at Metro State University of Denver, and Mattéa Enewold, who signed to play volleyball at Ottawa University in Kansas.

All four student-athletes are set to walk at Glenwood Springs High School’s graduation on May 27 at Stubler Memorial Field.