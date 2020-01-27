Two housing projects head to Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission

Looking southwest towards the Glenwood Meadows Loft apartments and the proposed location for the mixed use building adjacent to the Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Between two separate proposed developments, over 100 housing units will go before the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs, LLC has a proposal on the table to construct a three-story, mixed-use building just east of Iron Mountain Hot Springs and immediately south of Interstate 70.

The approximately 28,500 square foot building (9,500 square feet per floor) would house Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) offices on the first floor and 19 residential units spread across the top two floors.

According to the proposal, of the 19 residential units, 15 would be deed-restricted and four free market.

“They have to be used for any employee that works in the 81601 zip code,” Steve Beckley, Iron Mountain Hot Springs owner, said of the deed-restricted units. “We are going to be renting substantially lower … if our employees don’t use them they will be opened up to other people in the city.”

Currently, Iron Mountain Hot Springs does not offer employee housing but does have workers that commute from as far as Grand Junction.

“It’s walking distance to the park, downtown, the hot springs, the caverns – it’s a great location,” Beckley said.

According to Beckley, of the 19 units, 16 will be two-bed, two-bath units and three will be one-bed, one-bath units.

“An employee will have a bedroom, a bathroom and share a common living area and a kitchen,” Beckley said.

Per the city’s municipal code, the project will need to provide 63 parking spaces.

Additionally, should the planning and zoning commission approve the proposal, Beckley envisioned an April 2020 ground-breaking date and believed construction would last for roughly a year.

Upon completion CDOT will own the bottom floor and Iron Mountain Hot Springs, LLC will own the top two floors.

The Lofts Phase III

Tuesday evening’s agenda also includes a separate development proposal from Realty Capital Management, LLC to construct a 51.5-foot-tall, multi-family apartment building in the Glenwood Meadows.

Located on the north side of Wulfsohn Road between East Meadows Drive and Market Street, the 89-unit apartment building would be considered phase III of the Lofts at Red Mountain.

Phase I included 88 residential units and 5,808 square feet of commercial space. Additionally, the currently under construction phase II, once completed will offer 97 residential units.

According to phase III’s proposal, the four-story building would house three floors of residential units and a lower level garage.

Phase III of the free-market apartment project amounts to over 86,000 square feet spread across all four levels.

Per the city’s municipal code, phase III of the Lofts at Red Mountain must provide 152 parking spaces.

However, Realty Capital Management, LLC has requested a parking reduction to 107 spaces, citing the site’s proximity to public transportation, structured lower level parking and bicycle space.

According to the proposal “phase III includes only one-bedroom and efficiency units.”

Tuesday’s Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will occur in city hall (101 W. Eighth St.) at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

The planning and zoning commission serves as the deciding body for residential developments between 9 and 24 units, like that being proposed by Iron Mountain Hot Springs, LLC.

However, for proposals consisting of 25 or more dwelling units, like phase III of the Lofts at Red Mountain, the planning and zoning commission serves as the recommending body to city council, which makes the final determination.

mabennett@postindependent.com