Two killed in rollover crash near Redstone ID’d as Longmont teens

The two people killed Friday near Redstone in a single-vehicle rollover crash were identified Saturday as the 17-year-old driver, Edgar Lechuga, and front-seat passenger Oscar Gordillo, 19, both of Longmont.

The 14-year-old boy who was in the backseat was airlifted to a Denver hospital, and an update on his condition was not available Saturday. He is also from Longmont.

“The driver overcorrected and rolled one-and-a-half times and impacted a tree,” which was about 100 feet from Highway 133, Colorado State Patrol trooper Gary Cutler said Saturday.

He said both victims died at the scene.

Cutler said the driver of the Honda Civic was not speeding and that drugs and alcohol were not involved. The posted speed limit is 50 mph on that stretch of Highway 133.

The Civic was heading southbound when it went off the highway, just past the south turnoff for Redstone in western Pitkin County, Cutler said. None of the people was wearing seat belts, he said.