Two minors assaulted in West Glenwood

The scene of a serious assault incident along Soccer Field Road in West Glenwood Springs Thursday afternoon.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Two minors were violently assaulted by an adult suspect at an apartment complex in West Glenwood Thursday afternoon, Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said.

“They’re not OK,” Deras said around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. “I’d say it’s very serious.”

The two juveniles, who suffered life-threatening injuries, were taken to area hospitals. The adult is currently detained.

Deras said the first call of the incident happened around 2:34 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road.

There is no threat to public safety, Deras said. The area is currently inaccessible and will be for several hours.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department will release more information once it’s available.

