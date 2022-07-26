Two motorcycle fatalities within hours of each other in Garfield County Sunday, early Monday
Two people died in back-to-back motorcycle crashes on Interstate 70 in Garfield County, one occurring on Sunday afternoon in Glenwood Springs and a second later that night near Parachute, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office reports.
Coroner Robert Glassmire said he was informed at about 9:30 a.m. Monday that the motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-70 just east of the main Glenwood Springs exit (116) Sunday afternoon, Kelly Harless, 67, of Dolores, had died at Valley View Hospital.
Harless sustained blunt force injuries to the chest, and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Glassmire said in a news release.
Glenwood Springs Police reported Monday that Harless was cut off by another eastbound vehicle around 12:45 p.m. Sunday and that the other vehicle, an SUV pulling a trailer, left the scene. Harless lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the right side barrier, police said. Weather was also a factor in the crash, police said.
A second wreck involving six vehicles occurred about an hour later near the West Glenwood exit (114) when a motorist attempted to pass traffic on the righthand shoulder that was backed up due to the first crash. The driver in that incident was cited for reckless driving, and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
At about 1:07 a.m. Monday, Glassmire said the Coroner’s Office was dispatched to another motorcycle fatality at mile post 73 on eastbound I-70, near the main Parachute exit. The wreck involved a motorcycle and a small moving truck.
Clark Worrall, 30, of Grand Junction, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Coroner’s Office investigators learned the decedent was seen by witnesses traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a small moving truck which was traveling in the right lane,” Glassmire said in the release.
An autopsy revealed blunt force chest and neck injuries. Worrall was wearing a helmet, the release states.
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
