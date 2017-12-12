Two new Grand Avenue Bridge project-related openings today

Grand Avenue Bridge Project officials have opened two new functional elements at the south end of the new bridge that will help with pedestrian access and parking.

The north crosswalk at the intersection of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue is now open, the project team announced in a Tuesday update. The crosswalk had been closed due to design changes and multiple re-dos involving the curb ramps on either side of the intersection, project spokesman Tom Newland said.

Also, the east side of Seventh Street from Cooper Avenue to the pedestrian bridge crossing is now open for public street parking, and a new crosswalk has been established closer to the stairway and elevators. That area has been part of the construction staging area, and thus closed, since the project began in January 2016.

In addition, night work continues from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the removal of traffic signals on Eighth and Ninth streets. Night work will continue each evening for the remainder of the month, project officials said.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures on the bridge itself and on Sixth Street daily during off-peak times. Crews continue to work on the islands near the roundabout and are removing overhangs on the sides of the bridge.

Crews have also paved the Hot Springs Pool parking lot and are working on completing the roundabout to River Road. A retaining wall in the north part of the lot will be under construction for the next few months.

Finally, crews are in the process of removing the north causeway for the next few months, according to the latest construction update. Anyone boating through that stretch or using the riverbank should be aware of the presence of heavy machinery.