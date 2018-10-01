Two of Ursa’s Battlement Mesa pads now in production

Ursa Operating Co. updated the Garfield Board of County Commissioners Monday on its third quarter activities in the Battlement Mesa area, as operations in the community's planned unit development continue.

Over 50 wells were drilled at both the BMC B and D pads, which will complete the company's phase one drilling operations. Completions at the B pad concluded earlier this year and, according to Ursa Operating Superintendent Matt Honeycutt, both pads have moved into production.

"Completions have finished with final flowback operations beginning on the D pad," he explained. "The B pad is on production, and the D pad is 99 percent there."

He added that, until the injection well is approved by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, production water will need to be hauled away by truck, which will create more traffic.

Honeycutt said the company received 12 formal complaints during the phase one operations related to a variety of concerns that were expressed by Battlement Mesa residents during the controversial review process.

The quarterly update is required, according to the county's conditions of approval for Ursa to operate within the Battlement Mesa community.

The update also highlighted new technologies used to reduce emissions and odors, and reviewed complaints made within the community over those and other issues. Ongoing air monitoring near well pads is one of the requirements.

Thus far in 2018, COGCC officials have inspected the B pad four times, with minor corrective actions addressed within their time frame, Honeycutt said.

And 12 inspections occurred at the D pad, with only one minor administrative corrective required, he said. The D pad also received one inspection from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

