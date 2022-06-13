Two people missing, presumed dead after fire destroys Old Snowmass home

Two people are missing and presumed dead and one person was injured when a fire destroyed a home and adjoining structure in the Shield-O-Mesa area of Old Snowmass on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The reporting party told emergency responders there were two people known to live at the home at 655 Monastery Cutoff Road. The fire was reported at 2:15 a.m.

“Responders later learned the home was occupied by four people that evening, the homeowner, his fiance, and two other adults,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “While en route, responders learned that one of the residents had suffered injuries while attempting to rescue two adults who were believed to be on the home’s upper level.”

“They are missing and presumed dead,” said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.

The blue outline shows the location of 655 Old Monastery Cuttoff Road, where a home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

The first firefighters on the scene found one structure 50% consumed by fire and another structure 80% consumed, according to the sheriff’s office. By daylight, the structures were a complete loss, said Thompson.

The surrounding vegetation also started on fire and required a wildland fire response. A federal wildfire hand crew was requested to mitigate any further wildland fire hazards due to high winds on Monday.

One resident of the home was injured and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment. A second resident avoided injury.

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control for fire and arson investigation resources,” the news release said. “This type of investigation is standard as the investigative efforts to determine the cause of the fire are all-encompassing.”