Two people missing, presumed dead after fire destroys Old Snowmass home
One person injured while attempting to rescue others
Two people are missing and presumed dead and one person was injured when a fire destroyed a home and adjoining structure in the Shield-O-Mesa area of Old Snowmass on Monday morning, according to authorities.
The reporting party told emergency responders there were two people known to live at the home at 655 Monastery Cutoff Road. The fire was reported at 2:15 a.m.
“Responders later learned the home was occupied by four people that evening, the homeowner, his fiance, and two other adults,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “While en route, responders learned that one of the residents had suffered injuries while attempting to rescue two adults who were believed to be on the home’s upper level.”
“They are missing and presumed dead,” said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
The first firefighters on the scene found one structure 50% consumed by fire and another structure 80% consumed, according to the sheriff’s office. By daylight, the structures were a complete loss, said Thompson.
The surrounding vegetation also started on fire and required a wildland fire response. A federal wildfire hand crew was requested to mitigate any further wildland fire hazards due to high winds on Monday.
One resident of the home was injured and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment. A second resident avoided injury.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control for fire and arson investigation resources,” the news release said. “This type of investigation is standard as the investigative efforts to determine the cause of the fire are all-encompassing.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User